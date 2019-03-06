Laurie-Anne Ouellette, third from right, watches as the last of donated pet supplies head into the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston on Wednesday. Ouellette collected a trailerful of supplies during a “Celebration of Life for Sweet Pea,” an open house gathering of friends following the death of Ouellette’s 16-year-old dog, Sweet Pea. More than 200 people attended the celebration, many of them bringing donations of pet food or money. Ouellette also raised $125 for the Humane Society and $400 to help Christy Gardner’s effort to train a dog born without a wrist bone to be a service dog. “This really helped me,” said Ouellette, who lost her dog Feb. 19. “My eyes are killing me from crying so much. She was my cuddle bug.” (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Sweet Pea, a long-haired Chihuahua, was 16 years old and weighed three pounds when she passed away. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Laurie-Anne Ouellette puts donated pet supplies into a trailer before taking them to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston on Wednesday. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
