LEWISTON — Greely’s top-seeded boys’ hockey team erased an early 2-0 deficit with five second-period goals, then added four more in the third period to go on to a 9-4 victory over No. 2 Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South final Wednesday evening at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The Rangers (18-2) earned a rematch with Old Town/Orono in the Class B state final at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Colisee. Old Town/Orono won last year’s meeting, 3-2 in overtime.

Cape Elizabeth (15-6) took it to the favored Rangers early, going on top at the 3:51 mark when Matt Laughlin pounced on a loose puck and scored.

The Capers then made it 2-0 when Phil Tarling scored at 11:52, assisted by Laughlin.

Greely then erupted for five goals in the second period to take command.

Alex Wallace and Andy Moore scored in a 43-second span to tie it, then Jackson Williams’ rebound tally gave the Rangers their first lead.

Cape Elizabeth drew even on a power-play goal by Tarling, but Williams scored again to put Greely up for good, and Jake MacDonald’s rebound goal with 1:08 left made it 5-3 heading to the third period.

There, Moore scored on a backhander just 38 seconds in, and Greely added goals from Evan Dutil and MacDonald before Moore completed his hat trick.

Gavin Simopolous scored late for the Capers.

The Rangers finished with a 37-16 shots advantage and got 12 saves from Jared Swisher.

Cape Elizabeth got 28 saves from Garrett Mello.

