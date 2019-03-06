The L/A Nordiques finished the NA3HL season in style with a 8-2 victory over the Northeast Generals.

They end the year at 43-4-0 and now will be the No. 1 seed in the Coastal Division playoffs. They will host the Long Beach Sharks at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee March 15-17 with the starting times for March 15-16 games being at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. and, if necessary, for game three on March 17..

Sergei Anisimov scored twice while Joshua Sanchez Valeri Rykov and Andrew McCormick each had a goal and assist.

“It’s always nice to end the regular season with a win,” L/A Nordiques coach Cam Robichaud said. “I think we were a little light in our schedule the past two weeks and I have been harping on them to come out with a focus and effort today. For a majority of the game I think they did that, we put pucks to the net and got good goals,”

Andrew McCormick opened the scoring for the Nordiques as they scored the first six goals in the game. McCormick’s goal came at the five minute mark of the game. Valeri Rykov — the NA3HL’s Forward of the Month for February — stretched the lead to 2-0 at the 9:23 mark of the opening frame.Zack Mullin gave the Nordiques a 3-0 lead with 5:17 remaining in the first period.

Joe Bisson notched his 37th goal of the season as he made it 4-0 just 83 seconds into the second period. Joshua Sanchez factored in the next two goals that came in a 13 second span at the 5:50 mark and 6:03 mak He assisted on JP Chauvin’s 20th goal and Sanchez potted his 23rd goal to make it 6-0

The Generals finally got on the board as Tyler Rudek potted his 25th and 26th goals midway through the second period.

Anisimov capped off the scoring as he scored his two goals in the third period.

Andrew Ghimpeteanu made 36 saves in the victory while John Driscoll and Jeb Barrett combined to make 20 saves for the Generals.

Nordiques clinch the best record in the NA3HL

It was a good week for the Nordiques organization last week. In addition to the NAHL announcement, the current Nordiques officially clinched the best record in the entire NA3HL. The only team that could have caught them was the Texas Brahmas, but they lost last Tuesday ending its chance to catch the Nordiques.

“It was a goal of ours,” Robichaud said. “When you clinch that, hopefully we will be able to make it out to Chicago (for the Fraser Cup Championship which involves all the NA3HL Division champions), it plays in our favor. If your are the number 1 seed (best record of the teams at the Fraser Cup) we will have on paper, an easier schedule in the pool play.”

The Fraser Cup runs from March 27-31 in Woodbridge, Illinois.

Crousle commits to McGill

Twin City Thunder defenseman Etienne Crousle has committed to play college hockey in Canada at McGill University in Montreal.

The 19-year old defenseman had seven goals and 32 assists in 44 regular games while adding a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

“We are very proud that Etienne has earned this opportunity to get a great education at McGill while continuing his playing career,” Thunder coach Doug Friedman said in a press release “He was such a tremendous part of our blue line corps this year. His Hockey IQ and skill set really played a huge part in our overall success.”

McGill is one of the best schools in Canada, its hockey roster is primarily made up of former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players and other major junior players from the Ontario and Western Hockey Leagues. Christophe Lalonde who played for the Lewiston Maineiacs during the 2010-11 season was on McGill’s roster this season along Jordan Ty Fournier the younger brother of Stefan and Dillon Fournier who both played for the Maineiacs.

