AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, together with Uplift LA, will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, hosted by Side By Each Brewing Co. and Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, 1110 Minot Ave. It is free and is a kickoff for the Magnetize Maine Summit.
For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.
