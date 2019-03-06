LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn College and the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will present a free seminar on improving business from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

It will be held in room 285 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 51 Westminster St.

The seminar will showcase the basics of continuous improvement — the method by which businesses of all types improve products, services or processes. Those attending will have a chance to work with a team of experienced continuous improvement practitioners and learn how to streamline workflows, reduce project costs, prevent overages, and engage and empower employees.

Lunch will be provided. Space is limited; those interested in attending are encouraged to register early. To register, go to: www.LAMetroChamber.com. For more information, call Scott Benson of the LA Chamber at 207-783-2249, or email at [email protected]

< Previous

Next >