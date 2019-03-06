Arthur “Benny” Benedetto celebrated his 100th birthday (which was Jan. 15, 2019) on Jan. 18, at the Jay VFW Post 3335 open mic event. The community embraced this landmark milestone with him while he sand, played the bass, electric guitar and performed requested songs for everyone. He drives there every Friday and is the bass player for the band. He also plays the violin, piano, and on occasion, the drums. He lives independently in his own house, does his own cooking, cleaning, snow removal and yard work. He has an optimistic attitude and encourages others with his role model. He walks over a mile a day and has a high stepper and exercise bike for the bad weather. Benny was drafted in 1942 into the Army and served four years and a Tech Sargent and recevied a Bronze Star. He was a Communications Chief in the 4th Armored Division.
