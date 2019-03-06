WILTON — An Appeals Board meeting was canceled Thursday, Feb. 28 due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting was scheduled to consider an Application for Administrative Appeal filed by the East Wilton Community Neighborhood Action Group. The group is appealing an Oct. 18, 2018 planning board approval of an application submitted by Alltrista Plastics Corporation, doing business as Jarden Plastic Solutions. The approved application was for a new Pleasant Street entrance and parking area which will be used by employees.

The appeals board was scheduled to review the appeal on Dec. 13 but the meeting was canceled due to a lack of public notice. It was rescheduled for Jan. 10 but was canceled due to weather. A third meeting to address the appeal was scheduled for Feb. 7. That meeting was also adjourned without action due to lack of a quorum.

The Appeals Board consists of five regular members and two alternates. There is one vacancy for a regular member and one vacancy for an alternate.

“We need people,” Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said following the meeting. “The time requirement is not as intense as the Planning Board.”

The Appeals Board met twice in 2018 to review variances, compared to the Planning Board which meets monthly and sometimes twice monthly, he added.

