WINTHROP — The Lakes Region Forum continues on Tuesday, March 26, with a talk titled “Vaudeville in Maine” featuring Michael Miclon, executive/artistic director for Johnson Hall. The program will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the King Event Room at the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St.

Miclon produces more than 50 performances annually at Gardiner’s Johnson Hall, as well as waterfront concerts and the “Artist in the Schools” program.

Miclon began his career in 1982 at the age of 14 as an apprentice to Benny and Denise Reehl of the New England New Vaudeville Revue out of Gardiner. He continued studying in 1985 with Mime Master Tony Montanaro at the world-renowned Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris.

As an entertainer, Miclon has built an international reputation that has brought him to events across the United States and Europe, including the Kennedy Center and the White House. As a filmmaker, Miclon has created videos and short films in 10 different countries for corporate and humanitarian groups. In 2006, he became the director of photography and creative consultant for EepyBird, who received two Emmy nominations and four Webby Awards.

In his presentation, Miclon will present a look at Vaudeville and New Vaudeville and its effect on the performing arts landscape in Maine. From the Maine Vaudeville circuit to the legacy of Benny and Denise Reehl, to the Oddfellow Theater and Celebration Barn, he will discuss how Vaudeville is still strong and growing in Maine and across the country.

Admission is free to all forum events and no reservations are required. The Lakes Region Forum speaker series is sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

More information on the lecture is available by contacting the Bailey Library at 207-377-8673 or [email protected]

