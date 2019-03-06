RUMFORD — Winter Carnival Week at Mountain Valley High School doesn’t have a theme, but if it did it would be “just have fun,” Student Council adviser Lisa Russell said Wednesday.

Due to a snowstorm Monday, Dress Like Twins Day was canceled. Tuesday was Aliens Day; Wednesday was Dress Like Your Favorite Disney Character.

Also Wednesday, students chose from activities offered by the Student Council, including skating at Hosmer Field Athletic Complex, sledding or snowshoeing near the school, playing dodgeball and pickleball in the gym, play board games in the library or watch movies in classrooms.

Thursday is Wear Your Favorite Team’s Jersey.

On Friday, students will head to Black Mountain of Maine ski resort in Rumford for skiing, tubing and table games in the lodge.

Russell, a math teacher at the school, said Winter Carnival Week helps promote “better connections for students and teachers” because many teachers participate in the activities.

Winter Carnival Week ends Saturday with a high school dance at 49 Franklin in Rumford.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: