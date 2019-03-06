AUBURN – Janet McGowan, 80, of Auburn, passed away in Auburn on March 4, 2019 with her loving daughters by her side.Jan was born on May 25, 1938, in Lewiston, to Dorothy and Theodore Fournier. She married Delano (Mac) McGowan on Sept. 3, 1956. Together, they raised two daughters and traveled the world through Mac’s service with the Navy. Jan waitressed at Edwards Restaurant for 45 years. She always said she “came with the deed” because she had been there for so long. She was an avid bingo player and loved playing a rambunctious card game of scat. Through Edwards and bingo, Jan always knew someone everywhere she went. Forever greeting people with a warm smile and friendly conversation about her memories with them.Jan was predeceased by her husband, Mac; mother, Dorothy; father, Theodore; and brother, Teddy. She is survived by her sister, Patt Raymond and her husband, Bob; daughter, Jamie Bosse and her husband; daughter, Laurie Jordan and her husband, Randy; granddaughters, Jess Boyd, Andrea Libby, and Abby Dix; grandson, Brandon Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Kenzi Boyd, Genevieve Dix, and James Dix; many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.A celebration of life will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: