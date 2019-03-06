AUBURN – Jeannine Fortin Westleigh, 84, of Auburn, died Feb. 22, 2019, in Auburn.

Our mother was a child at heart. She loved simple things and treasured all of them.

Throughout the years she displayed birthday cards, Mother’s Day cards and Christmas cards from those she loved. She kept stuffed animals that her children and grandchildren had played with. She kept pictures of the people she loved including all of her six children, Sally, Gail, John, Alvin, Dennis and James. She loved the color pink and wore it as often as she could. If you gave her a gift, she took great delight in having received it. She like the fireworks on the Fourth of July. She had kept Sally’s wedding bouquet in her freezer for many years. She appreciated cartoons throughout her life. The stories and the art must have intrigued her, and it fed the child in her that, to her credit, she never let go of.

Although she was fairly quiet in a crowded room, she like to have people around. When she got older, she would go to Hannaford Supermarket in the morning, and review the Lewiston Sun Journal to spend time with the employees. And her family watched over her. She was unique, and we will will truly miss this character that blessed our lives.

Jeannine follows her husband, Roland Westleigh, to be with our lord and savior. She leaves her children mentioned above, and may granchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held, 1 p.m. on March 9, 2019, at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, 78 Pleasant St., Auburn, Maine.

