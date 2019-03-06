Charges

Lewiston

• Felicia Lothrop, 31, of 25 Center St., Lisbon, on a charge of violating a protection order, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 166 Holland St.

Androscoggin County

• Stephen Goodell, 57, of 20 Walker Ave., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of theft, illegal importation of drugs and unlawful drug trafficking, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on Springwater Road, Poland.

• Steven Ridlon, 75, of 300 Ridge Road, Wales, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and domestic assault, Wednesday at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

• Cars driven by Eric Kramarz, 44, of Auburn and Anthony A. Tirabassi, 61, of Lewiston collided at 7:26 a.m. Monday on East Avenue. Damage to Kramarz’s 2010 Volkswagen and to Tirabassi’s 2009 Toyota was listed as functional.

• Cars driven by Jemarques D. Henderson, 27, of Lewiston and Saadia A. Abdullahi, 21, of Lewiston collided at 7:18 p.m. Monday at Walnut and Howe streets. Damage to Henderson’s 2007 Hyundai was listed as minor. Abdullahi’s 2012 Lexus was towed due to disabling damage.

• Vehicles driven by Raymond Deblois, 48, of Lewiston, Travis Fecteau, 31, of Lewiston, Heidi M. Wilcox, 29, of Mexico and Kyle G. Rouleau, 27, of Sabattus collided at 1:28 p.m. Friday on Russell Street. Damage to the 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Deblois and owned by Lee Auto of Auburn and to Fecteau’s 2008 Hyundai was listed as minor. Wilcox’s 2002 Volvo and the 2006 Honda driven by Rouleau and owned by Celeste Rouleau were towed due to disabling damage.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: