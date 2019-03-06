PORTLAND — After a sold out run of last season’s “The Roommate,” director Eileen Phelan brings “We Can Eat Love” to Portland Stage Studio Series. Written by Maine native Margie Castleman, “We Can Eat Love, A New Play with Heart, Soul, and a Little Music,” will run March 22-31 at the Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., for eight performances with music by Wilder Zoby and Little Shalimar, and performed by Portland actors Grace Bauer, Whip Hubley, Khalil LeSaldo, Erik Moody and Casey Turner.

When Peter gets kicked out of his band, he goes to the only place he can, and the one place he shouldn’t, his mother’s. Only problem, she’s remarried. Navigating grief from his father’s recent death, Peter must reckon with the past, and find the courage to embrace a future. A new play with heart, soul, and a little music.

The performance schedule is March 22-31, and tickets cost $18. There will be a Pay-What-You-Can performance at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and Sunday March 24; 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 though Saturday, March 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31.

The Studio Series is an ongoing program consisting of performances hosted by Portland Stage featuring Affiliate Artists and local actors and are performed in the Studio Theater at Portland Stage. These performances range from readings of fledgling plays, more focused and rehearsed workshops, and even full productions. Our Affiliate Artists present and participate in a diverse range of programs each season, dedicated to exploring new theatrical works, bringing the written word to the stage, and welcoming the community into the theater.

For more information or to get tickets, visit www.portlandstage.org/Studio-Series.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: