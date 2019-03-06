Friday March 29th, 5:30-8pm @ Moose Alley Silent Auction with something for everyone! 6-7pm all items donated locally from our Rangeley Community 50/50 Raffle Pizza & Sweets Provided

Please come bowl to support the PTA to help fund all our wonderful events that we sponsor and requests we fund for classroom activities or special events This is our large Fundraiser of the year to make us able to fund and offer the most to our kiddos and the staff at RLRS!!!

We hope to see you all there!