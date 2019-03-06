Kindergartners slide down a snowbank during recess Wednesday at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. (Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry)

 

Kindergartners at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington have fun sledding on the playground during recess Wednesday. (Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry)

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Farmington Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles