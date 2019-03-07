AUBURN — A teen driver was charged after he crashed his vehicle at West Auburn and Whitman Spring roads Thursday afternoon and snapped a utility pole.

Dakota Peaslee, 18, of Jefferson and a passenger escaped the 12:15 p.m. wreck without injury. The car rolled at least twice before striking the pole, knocking out power to the area.

Police said speed was a factor.

Investigators said Peaslee was headed north on West Auburn Road when he came over a knoll at high speed in his 2006 Ford. The car was demolished.

Police said Peaslee and his 19-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts.

Peaslee was issued a summons on a charge of imprudent speed, according to Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle.

Central Maine Power spent part of the afternoon replacing the pole along with power lines that were ripped down.

