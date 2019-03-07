GARDINER — Barefoot Movement will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St.

Heralded by CMT Edge as “one of the most promising bands on the bluegrass scene,” the music of Nashville-based Barefoot Movement is as down to earth as their intention for their audience to sit back, relax and stay a while. All the worries and frustrations of the world melt away as this charming, acoustic band takes listeners back to a simpler place and time.

With two full length albums, an EP of traditional music, several cross-country tours, and appearances at some of the top bluegrass festivals in the United States already under their belt, the possibilities for this act are endless. The group has done almost non-stop touring, including a trip to Burkina Faso, Africa, where they were guests of the American Embassy. In September 2014, they received a Momentum Award, naming them “Band of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Their show is as fun to watch as it is to hear. The smiles on the faces of the band are obvious displays of the joy and excitement they feel when performing and the audience shares in the fun. With effortlessly executed transitions, the pacing between the softer and more vigorous numbers constantly has fans on the edge of their seats.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 for all seats in advance and $20 at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s box office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; by calling 207-582-7144; or at www.johnsonhall.org.

