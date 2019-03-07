NORWAY — At a Norway select board meeting Thursday night, members of the board voted to approve a previously tabled request to shut down Main Street for a street festival in July.

Jonathan Leavitt, owner of Moovin on Productions and founder of the newly formed nonprofit Creative Norway, took over the Norway Music and Arts Festival from Norway Downtown and the Western Maine Art Group after a contract breach with the 2018 festival.

“(Moovin on Productions and Norway Downtown) had a difference of opinion in terms of contractual obligations within that agreement. We felt like the agreement had been broken,” said Scott Berk, co-president of Norway Downtown at the Feb. 21 select board meeting.

At a Feb. 21 meeting, Leavitt’s request to shut down Main Street was tabled because of “red flags” brought up by Police Chief Robert Federico, including the fact that the festival had not provided Federico with a complete vendor list for the event.

According to Federico, those concerns were answered, and both the fire and police departments had a better understanding of the event’s vendors.

“Jonathan laid out the details for what he’s planning with the Arts and Music Festival,” Federico said. “We came to an agreement and were able to make some informed decisions on whether or not to go ahead, and we were all on the same page.”

