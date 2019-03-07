GARDINER — Maine Event Comedy presents Will Martin’s “Total Loss,” a comedy show about death, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The show will also feature Jimmy Cash and Ali Simpson.

Boston comedian Will Martin had a hard year. His car died, his friend died, his new car died, then his brother died. “Total Loss” is the story he has no choice but to tell: A tale of road trips, diner coffee and a dive bar in Montana. After a sold out run in Boston he’s taking it on the road again. Half comedy show, half tribute, “Total Loss” is about the thing we never joke about and one thing we all have in common.

Cash is a young working-class man with an old soul. He draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, and 15 years as a public school janitor. He’s performed at Nick’s Comedy Stop, The Woohaha Comedy Club and the Comedy Attic.

Simpson was recently selected for Comedyfort in Boise, Idaho, and Michigan’s 10-day LaughFest. She was also part of What a Joke, a nationwide fundraising event for the ACLU and recently made her television debut on “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman.”

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office Tuesday-Friday between noon and 3 p.m. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content.

For more information call 207-582-7144.

