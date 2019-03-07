LEWISTON – Michael Jay Henson, 62, of Lewiston, passed away March 5, 2019, after a short illness.He was a well-known and well-loved auto mechanic in the Lewiston/Auburn area for over 44 years.He is survived by his wife, Sheila Henson; his son, Jay Henson and fiancé, Dawnstar Anthony; his two grandchildren, Caleb and Drake; his other son, Ryan Henson; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sharon Henson; his niece and nephew, Amanda and Evan.Per Michael’s request there will be no services held.

