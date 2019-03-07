LEWISTON – Michael Jay Henson, 62, of Lewiston, passed away March 5, 2019, after a short illness.He was a well-known and well-loved auto mechanic in the Lewiston/Auburn area for over 44 years.He is survived by his wife, Sheila Henson; his son, Jay Henson and fiancé, Dawnstar Anthony; his two grandchildren, Caleb and Drake; his other son, Ryan Henson; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sharon Henson; his niece and nephew, Amanda and Evan.Per Michael’s request there will be no services held.
increase font size
Obituary: Michael Jay Henson
LEWISTON - Michael Jay Henson, 62, of Lewiston, passed away March 5, 2019, after a short illness.He was a well-known and ...
filed under:
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.