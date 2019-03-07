PARIS — At an Oxford County Commission meeting Tuesday, Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said reopening the Oxford County Jail into a full-service facility would be “feasible.”

Oxford County inmates now are boarded at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscassett and the county pays Two Bridges about $700,000 a year for the services.

The boarding contract for 2018-19 will be up in June, so contract negotiations have already begun. Wainwright said the county will likely agree to a yearlong contract with Two Bridges for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The county first entered into the contract in 2016, and although the quotes and estimates were preliminary, Wainwright told the commissioners that running the Oxford County Jail as a full-service jail would be economical.

The budget for the jail, which currently operates as a 72-hour holding facility, is $2.56 million. A projected estimate provided to the commissioners indicated that running the full-service jail would cost $2.69 million, a $128,896 increase.

Wainwright said that number could come down if the cost of the jail’s medical services and food turn out to be less than estimated.

“It might be close to a wash,” Wainwright said.

If the jail became a full-service facility, it would add five corrections officer positions, and expand the jail’s medical services with an on-site nurse and a physician assistant coming to do a sick call once a week.

Wainwright said MEDPRO, a Maine based company that provides medical services to the Somerset and Franklin County jails, gave the county a $180,000 estimate, a number Wainwright said could be “honed down,” depending on the need.

Wainwright said the cost for feeding inmates, estimated at $250,000, is based on a projected count of 40 inmates eating three meals a day. Wainwright said Jail Administrator Dana Dillingham is looking at the possibility of hiring a food service company to serve meals.

Dillingham also said that a new holding cell would have to be added; the jail has only one, and can’t house more than one individual at a time. Dillingham indicated that an existing room, with a few security modifications, could be adapted into a holding facility for minimal cost.

Wainwright said the value of adding five jobs to Oxford County, and the value of giving inmates a chance to give back to the community, would be significant.

“At one point, we had a good (inmate) workforce out there in the community from here, with the recycling center, schools, Public Works and on-ground here (in the County Complex). I think there’s a number of things of value to the county and its citizens,” he said.

Still in the early stages, the commissioners agreed to accept the jail consideration as a recurring agenda item, and Wainwright proposed additional budgeting workshops for the potential switch throughout the year.

Part of that equation, Wainwright said, is figuring out the yearly costs of the full-service jail.

“I want to know what it’s going to cost year one, but I also want to know what it’s going to cost year three, year five, seven, 10 — all the way down the road,” he said.

