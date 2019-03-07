BRUNSWICK — The Theater Project, 14 School St., will present “Inherit the Wind,” written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee and directed by Christopher Price. This production, sponsored by The Friends of Seeking Civility, is as timely now as it was 60 years ago, telling the story of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial and spotlighting the debate between creationism and evolution. Political, cultural and theological themes run deeply through this spirited courtroom drama, presciently reflecting ideas and discussions that we find ourselves revisiting in this day and age.

As director Price says, “These many decades later, in addition to the ever-present assaults on freedom of thought and expression and the entrenched political ideology of fear-mongering, the refutation of science in relation to the environment as well as evolution is disturbingly, frighteningly still with us.”

Inherit the Wind will be onstage at The Theater Project from March 15 – 31. There will be an opening night reception on Friday, March 15 and everyone is welcome to enjoy refreshments after the show and to meet the director, cast and crew.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Thursday evening shows are Pay-What-You-Want. Talk Back Sessions with director Christopher Price will be featured directly after the Sunday matinee performances on March 17 and 24. Regular tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children (12 and younger; kids under 2 are free as long as they sit on a patron’s lap); top level seating in the theater is always Pay-What-You-Want.

Tickets are available anytime at theaterproject.com or by calling the box office at 207-729-8584.

