LISBON — Lisbon High School’s Noah Austin has had himself a week.

Celebrating his 18th birthday Thursday, the Maine High School boys hockey Travis Roy Award finalist had a solid encore, leading the Greyhounds to a 64-47 Unified basketball South quarterfinal win over Thornton Academy.

Austin pulled in 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists as Lisbon (7-2) moved into Tuesday’s home semifinal against No. 8 Morse, which upset top-seeded Gray-New Gloucester 53-48 on Thursday.

This week has been one Austin will remember, and on Thursday it was all about helping his Lisbon teammates find success on the basketball court.

“This is a lot of fun. I love playing it, and I have done it every year here,” the Lisbon senior said of participating in Unified basketball. “The emotions when they make a basket are amazing.”

Thornton Academy, the No. 5 seed, entered Thursday’s contest with a perfect 8-0 record. The Trojans arrived in Lisbon in style, on a VIP coach bus, on which the team watched a movie and enjoyed snacks during the hour-long trip north on I-95.

“We were undefeated this whole time, and we have seen those players that have been with the program for three years now moving forward and making friendships,” Thornton Academy co-coach Kristin Smythe said.

Though undefeated, the Trojans (8-1) had trouble locating Lisbon’s Lynn Feeley, Dawson Martel, Michael Farrington, and Misty and Kristy Coleman. These Greyhounds combined for 52 points, most from underneath the basket off passes from Austin, Lucas Francis, Teagan Mattson and Kali Feehan.

“We rotate every two minutes, and they get a break. It keeps us all into the game,” Austin said. “If you play too long, then you lose focus. They know where they need to be, and if they are covered they move it out to one of us. It just works.”

Lisbon darted out to an 8-0 lead in the game’s opening two minutes as Martel scored six quick points and Farrington finished a Francis pass.

Thornton Academy battled back. Caden Gallagher brought the Trojan crowd to their feet with a long 3-pointer, and Allan Jewett scored inside to bring the visitors to 14-12 with 12:16 remaining in the first half.

But the Greyhounds found another gear from there, outscoring the Trojans 20-8 the rest of the way in the opening half for a 34-20 halftime lead.

Feely and Misty Coleman had eight points each for Lisbon and Martel added six, while Thornton Academy was paced by Gallagher’s five points.

Each Thornton second-half push was answered by the Greyhounds. Thomas Palmer had a friendly battle going with Austin while helping his teammates to baskets. Jewett was the scoring leader, tallying 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half.

But, Feely matched her first-half total to lead all scorers with 16 points, while Misty Coleman and Martel both finished with 12, followed by Farrington (eight), Kristy Coleman (four), Timber Mattson (four), Francis (four) and Austin Levesque (four).

“We learned a lot from Lisbon. It was an exciting game,” said Smythe as her team prepared to board the bus for the fun return to Saco.

Gallagher finished with eight points for Thornton Academy. Cameron Seale added six, and Ant Guillerault, Zachary Lehigh and Amy Blanchard chipped in four points apiece.

Austin is taking all of his recent accolades in stride, concentrating first and foremost on his studies while hoping for the best March 16 when the Travis Roy Award winner is announced.

“Everything is going good for me right now. No complaints. Being recognized just for that award is amazing and everything that goes with it. All those guys competing for that award are awesome,” Austin said.

