BANGOR — Last week, Anna DeWolfe and Matt Fleming led their basketball teams to state championships. On Friday, each added an individual honor.

DeWolfe was named 2019 Miss Maine Basketball, and Fleming Mr. Maine Basketball, at the Maine McDonald’s All-Star basketball banquet.

DeWolfe led Greely High School to the Class A girls state title for the second straight season. A point guard, she averaged 25 points, 6.5 steals, and six assists per game for the Rangers.

“I’m truly blessed. I’ve been surrounded by great people over the last four years. I couldn’t ask for a better way to end,” DeWolfe said.

Fleming averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game in leading Bangor to the Class AA boys state championship.

“I definitely enjoyed the state championship a little better. The team aspect, there’s nothing like it,” Fleming, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Oxford Hills, said.

DeWolfe was inspired by another Miss Maine Basketball winner, Allie Clement, who won the award playing for Catherine McAuley High School in 2014.

“I grew up watching Allie Clement play, and I always wanted to be like her. I wanted to play like her, I wanted to play Division I basketball like her. I just looked up to her. To win this, it’s special,” DeWolfe, who will play college basketball at Fordham next season, said.

Fleming drew inspiration from his relationship with his older brother Andrew, a Mr. Basketball finalist in 2016.

“Me and my brother have always been really competitive with each other. We’re each other’s biggest supporters, but at the same time we want to outdo the other one,” Fleming, who has committed to play at Army, said. “I set some goals for myself that I wanted to beat him in as many aspects as I could.”

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham and Faith Blethen of Boothbay were the other Miss Basketball finalists. Joining Fleming as Mr. Basketball finalists were Ben Onek of Deering and Wol Maiwen of Edward Little.

“Ben and Wol are both really great players. They could have given it to any one of us tonight,” Fleming said.

The Josh Titus and Patrick Thibodeau Spirit of the Game awards went to Grace Stacey of Portland High School, George Kampstra of Edward Little, and Gabby Sherman of Old Town.

Former Bangor High and Bangor Christian boys coach Roger Reed was presented with the Bob Brown Contributors award. Travis Lee and Joe Bailey of WMTW were presented the media award.

Alex Austin of Scarborough and Celine Lawrence of Marshwood earned scholarships as the top student athletes.

