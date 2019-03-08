LEWISTON — Greely and Old Town/Orono will play for the Class B boys hockey state championship in a rematch of last year’s title game won by Old Town/Orono 3-2 in overtime.

Top-seeded Greely (18-2) showed its offensive might in two playoff wins in Class B South.

Leading Gorham 1-0 into the second period, Greely turned it on for a 10-1 rout in the semifinals. Then the Rangers really got dramatic, trailing Cape Elizabeth 2-0 after the first period, only to win 9-4.

With losses only to Class A powers Lewiston and St. Dom’s this year, Greely has been on a mission since its heartbreaking title-game loss last year — the Rangers led 2-0 before Old Town/Orono rallied.

Forwards Jake MacDonald and Andy Moore (both with 55 points) make up a one-two punch. Jackson Williams (36 points) and Peter Lattanzi (24) can score. Defensemen Caleb Duff (28 points) and Ryan Moore (13) are also leaders. Goalie Jared Swisher has a 2.55 goals-against average.

The Rangers are looking for their fourth title in 11 years, having won in 2009, 2012 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Old Town/Orono (15-5) apparently has recovered from its mini-skid at the end of the regular season and appears primed to defend its title.

The Black Bears were 13-2 through 15 games, the two defeats to Class A teams. But they finished with three losses, including 6-4 to Waterville/Winslow.

They have since rebounded with a re-energized roster. Defenseman Cam Tower returned for the playoffs from a broken collarbone. Defenseman Dylan Street, out for almost two months with an illness, is also back. Goalie Kohle Parker (2.31 GAA) also returned after missing two games.

Old Town/Orono is back to what it does best — playing defense. Facing Waterville/Winslow, a team with 77 goals this year, in the Class B North final, Old Town/Orono won, 1-0.

Forward Tyler McCannell is still around. The team’s leading scorer the past two seasons, McCannell scored two goals against Greely last year, and the goal in the North final Wednesday. Tanner Evans and Sam Henderson are among the other forwards to watch.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: