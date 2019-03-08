FRYEBURG — The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center’s Bradley Backstage Concert Series presents the Bradley Jazz Collective at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14. The band — comprised of drummer, Craig Bryan; bassist, Al Hospers; vocalist, Mimi Rohlfing; saxophonist, Mike Sakash; and pianist, Jed Wilson — will be performing an evening of jazz, from ballads to bossa nova, inspired by the rich tradition of small-group jazz, at LHE-PAC, 18 Bradley St.

Bryan is the drummer for Bruce Marshall and the Nor’Easters, Jonathan Sarty, Sounds Clever and the Valley Horns, and the Smoke House Boys. He can also be heard on singer-songwriter Heather Pierson’s album, “Motherless Child.”

Hospers, a professional bass player for more than 50 years, toured with the Buddy Rich Band and Blood Sweat & Tears in the 1980s. Hospers now performs with a wide variety of bands in the Mt. Washington Valley.

Sakash is a saxophone player, writer and arranger for the Portland Jazz Orchestra and Cold River Radio Show, and the director of the music department at Fryeburg Academy.

Rohlfing, an esteemed vocalist, is the chorus and vocal jazz instructor at Fryeburg Academy.

Pianist Wilson studied jazz performance at the New England Conservatory and has performed across North America with artists including Heather Masse, Dominique Eade and Dave Kobrenski.

Bradley Backstage concerts “flip” the theater by seating the audience on stage with the performers, creating a much more intimate and unforgettable live concert experience.

Seating is limited, so ordering tickets in advance is recommended. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232.

