AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s monthly breakfast will be held from 6:45 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.
It was previously scheduled at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Lewiston.
Speakers include Peter Crichton, city manager of Auburn, and Edward Barrett, city administrator for Lewiston. The topic is Maine’s Service Centers: The Challenge of Hosting the Maine Economy.
Cost is $22 for members, $35 for nonmembers. For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.
-
Uncategorized
Temple voters electing officers Monday
-
Varsity Maine
Bangor’s Fleming, Greely’s DeWolfe win Mr., Miss Maine Basketball awards
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Greely, Old Town/Orono set for Class B title rematch
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: St. Dom’s, Biddeford to clash for Class A state title
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Don’t call it a drought — present-day Saints not focused on the past