AUBURN — Central Maine Community College has created a new degree program along with an esports competition team.

Esports (short for electronic sports) refers to the rapidly growing field of organized, competitive video gaming. The college announced last October that it would begin a varsity esports team in the fall that will compete through the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). The esports degree program will also begin in the fall.

The program will focus on the business aspect of esports, such as marketing and promoting events utilizing digital technology. Students will explore the various aspects of game design management; how to develop teams and online communities; and how to plan and execute small and large-scale events using streaming technology.

The college is developing a state-of-the-art facility, known as an “esports arena,” that will be ready in the fall for study, practice and competitions. CMCC has acquired 30 high-end gaming computers (Alienware 51Threadrippers) and five console stations for Xbox One and PS4 Pro. The console stations will also include Nintendo Switch, a hybrid console that can be used in both stationary and portable settings.

Graduates will be prepared to work in positions such as esports manager or coach, event supervisor/planner, social media specialist or business development manager.

For more information, contact the CMCC Admissions Office at 207-755-5273, [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu.

