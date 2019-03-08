FARMINGTON — Dozens of parents, their children and staff members wished nurse Cyndi Corey well on her retirement.

Franklin Memorial Hospital held a retirement tea Feb. 28 to recognize Corey’s 44 years of service to the hospital and the community it serves.

Corey began her work at the hospital as a staff nurse on the obstetrics ward. She said she was the oldest nurse when she first started.

“I was excited to have a new baby, but the moms sometimes weren’t. When I learned how to help rather than just be a cheerleader I became a better nurse,” she said.

While still a floor nurse, she started teaching birthing classes. In 1990 she suffered a head injury and left the obstetrics ward. She continued teaching birthing classes.

Eight years later she returned as the coordinator for a home visitation program. Corey provided education for first time moms prior to the birth of their baby, encouraged breast feeding and served as a lactation counselor.

She then worked with Growing Healthy Families and later Maine Families, collaborative efforts between the hospital and Franklin County Children’s Task Force. Post partum visits were made with every new mom, whether it was their first baby or not, she said.

“She’s been our supporter for families in Franklin County,” Deb McGrane of the Task Force said.

Corey shared a story about her nursing history.

“Eight years ago my brother in law and his wife were having twins at a hospital in Lewiston. The nurse taking care of them asked if they were related to me. That nurse was my first baby. That was kind of fun,” Corey said.

Mary Anne Goodwin, FMH Maternal/Child Health Nursing Director, said she had worked with Corey since they were both staff nurses.

“I appreciate her. We can never replace her. We will continue with the home visits. Cyndi has always been connected with the community.

“We’re going to miss her. You can tell by the turn out here today, the number of children, staff members and family,” Goodwin said.

Corey said she will be helping during a family hike of the Appalachian Trail. Her son and his family will be leaving April 1. The trip from Georgia to Maine is expected to take five months.

“I’ll be in the RV, helping with groceries and laundry. I may hike some of the trail with them. I don’t know what I’ll do after that,” Corey said.

She added, “It’s been a wonderful journey. I considered it a privilege to work with my patients. I’ve learned so much from them.”

