Pedro O’Hara’s will feature Dave Perlman, pictured, from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 8. Local artist Perlman is a regular performer in Lewiston-Auburn and plays a diverse selection of popular cover songs spanning different genres with a concentration in classic and ’90s rock. Dum Bums, comprised of Josh Harps and Tom Gurney, will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 9. No cover either night. For more information, call 207-783-6200.
