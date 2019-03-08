Rangeley, ME (February 2019) – The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is excited to announce the acquisition of 338 new acres of conservation lands in the Rangeley Lakes region.

Rogers-Adelman Family Easement

In 2018 RLHT closed on three separate parcels of land. The last of which was a conservation easement donated by the Adelman Family. This 170-acre parcel abuts RLHT’s Rapid River lands – establishing a corridor of nearly 20 linear miles of contiguous conservation lands. Altogether these lands conserve the habitat in and around the Rapid River, Umbagog, Richardson and Mooselookmeguntic Lake watersheds.

“We are very fortunate to have found our way to this special place in the Maine woods. By donating a conservation easement to RLHT we can insure that it will remain wild and undeveloped for all time”, said Burt Adelman.

The outstanding natural resources of this property are illustrated by its forested wetlands, vernal pools, and upland forests which include diverse wildlife and plant habitat. Together, the Adelmans and RLHT ensure the protection of these natural resources through responsible and sustainable land management practices. This easement will also provide access for recreation, such as hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and fishing.

The Galpin Wildlife Sanctuary

On February 12th, RLHT was the recipient of 167 acres of undeveloped land in Rangeley. A gift from Mary H. Massi, our role in the stewardship of the property is to maintain its historic and primarily undeveloped condition. We will also conserve or enhance the healthy forests and wildlife habitats, and allow low-impact outdoor recreation and educational opportunities for the public.

As with Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust owned properties, a forest ecosystem management plan is being developed to ensure these objectives are met. RLHT will continue to pay both property and excise taxes on fee-owned lands.

RLHT is grateful to these insightful, generous donors for their conservation donations. The gifts of these lands align with their mission to conserve and steward the natural and historical resources of the Rangeley Lakes Region for the benefit of the community and future generations.

To learn more about the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust or how you too can leave a legacy, contact David Miller or Shelby Rousseau at 864-7311 or visit rlht.org

