LEWISTON — L/A Arts presents Best of Bluestocking, a special screening of films from the Bluestocking Film Series, in the Downstage at 6 p.m. Friday, March 22. Admission is free.

The screening celebrates Women’s History Month and features a selection from the Bluestocking Film Series, a curated short film festival that requires films to feature a female protagonist. Founded by Maine-based independent filmmaker Kate Kaminski, Bluestocking was Maine’s women-in-film event from 2011-2018 and the first U.S. event to receive Sweden’s A-Rate for compliance with the Bechdel-Wallace Test.

“Narrative works by women are so underfunded and underscreened. Bluestocking harvests the best, dynamic works with women in the heart of the frame, the center of the story,” said Ariel Dougherty, Media Equity, co-founder Women Make Movies.

Parental advisory: These films are unrated and may contain content unsuitable for children younger than 16.

L/A Arts Downstage film programs are supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation, Healthy Neighborhoods and the Onion Foundation.

