RUMFORD — A Livermore Falls driver suffered minor injuries when his truck slid off icy Route 108 and rolled over Friday afternoon.
Kenneth Drake, 58, was driving south in his 1997 Ford Ranger truck with a snowmobile trailer hitched behind when he hit the ice, police officer Lawrence Briggs said.
Drake was taken by Med-Care ambulance to Rumford Hospital to be assessed, Briggs said.
The road was closed for more than an hour to clear debris and spead sand.
The Rumford Fire Department also responded.
