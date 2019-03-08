LEWISTON – Emerentienne “Amy” Nadeau, 86, of Lewiston, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after failing health. She was born in Baker Brook, New Brunswick, Canada, on Sept. 8, 1932, the youngest of 13 children of Emile and Marie Louise Laplante Robert.Amy married Fidele Nadeau in Baker Brook, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 28, 1954. They later moved to the United States, eventually making their home in Lewiston, Maine, where they raised their three sons: Real, Michael and Alan. They became U.S. citizens on July 1, 1997. She was a homemaker and then worked at St Mary’s for 25 years; 15 years as a CNA on the pediatric floor, five years in emergency room registration and five years in medical records. She retired in 1996.Over the years she enjoyed taking her sons on fishing trips, traveling with Fidele, playing baseball with her grandkids and playing with her three great-granddaughters.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fidele; son and daughter-in-law, Real and Rita Lapointe Nadeau of York, Maine; her son, Michael Nadeau of Sabattus, Maine; and son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Sandy Labbe Nadeau of Greene, Maine; grandchildren, Joel Nadeau of Los Angeles, Calif., Nicole Nadeau of Portsmouth, N.H., Travis and Renee Nadeau of Sabattus, Maine, Louise and Trey Hardy of Mt Pleasant, S.C., Dylan and Stephanie Nadeau of Lewiston, Maine, and Heidi and Joshua Sirois of Groton, Conn.; three great-granddaughters, Khloe and Myla Nadeau, Acelyn Hardy and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Montello Manor for kindness, friendship, and wonderful care provided to our mother Emerentienne “Emmi”.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Emerentienne’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com Visitation, Fortin/Auburn, Monday, March 11, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:American Diabetes Association in her honorwww.diabetes.org

