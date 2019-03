police log

Charges

Lewiston

• Philip Boyd, 27, of Doughty Farm Road, Gray, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:38 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street.

• Dylan Tessier, 19, of 157 East Ave., on a warrant charging domestic assault, 8:20 p.m. Thursday at 230 Bartlett St.

Auburn

• Michael Sheborn, 42, of 118 Taywood Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:25 p.m. Thursday at 122 Taywood Road.

• Larisha Herrick, 20, of 4 Lisbon Road, Sabattus, on charges of violating conditions of release, 1:39 a.m. Friday at 93 Summer St.

• Cole Lamasters, 18, of 93 Summer St., on charges of violating conditions of release and hindering apprehension, 1:39 a.m. Friday at that address.

