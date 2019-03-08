Rangeley, ME – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust hosted the first annual Kids Ice Fishing Day on February 23 on Haley Pond in downtown Rangeley.

Over 60 community members joined RLHT on the ice for a free day of ice fishing. All holes were predrilled by volunteers. Traps and bait were donated by community members. A pop-up shelter provided a warm space for changing infants and warming hands.

“It was the perfect afternoon to introduce our youth to Rangeley’s sporting heritage, inspire their lifelong interest in the outdoors, and connect them to the lands and water that RLHT has conserved,” stated Program Manager, Amanda Laliberte. “We are already looking forward to next year’s event!”

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved 14000 acres in the Rangeley Region and maintains traditional public access and uses of its land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They also offer a summer youth program, maintain a water quality program, and offer remote and traditional camping through their social enterprise, Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground. To learn more about RLHT or how to get involved, visit rlht.org.

