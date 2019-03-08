The St. Dominic Academy hockey team cheers as its goalie, Gaston Fuksa, gets “low fives” from elementary students at the St. Dom’s campus in Lewiston on Friday. The Saints walked the halls and interacted with students and staff to get kids excited about the Class A state championship game against Biddeford on Saturday. The Saints take the ice at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston at 6 p.m. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
The St. Dominic Academy hockey team visits with the St. Dom’s elementary school students at the Lewiston campus Friday. The Saints walked the halls and interacted with students and staff to get kids excited about the Class A state championship game against Biddeford on Saturday. The Saints take the ice at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston at 6 p.m. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
St. Dominic Academy senior Hunter Hughes gets “low fives” from elementary students at the St. Dominic campus in Lewiston on Friday. The Saints walked the halls and interacted with students and staff to get kids excited about the Class A state championship game against Biddeford on Saturday. The Saints take the ice at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston at 6 p.m. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
St. Dominic Academy hockey goalie Gaston Fuksa gets “low fives” from elementary students at the St. Dominic campus in Lewiston on Friday. The Saints walked the halls and interacted with students and staff to get kids excited about the Class A state championship game against Biddeford on Saturday. The Saints take the ice at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston at 6 p.m. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
School nurse and teacher Pamela Kay wears her Saints jersey at the St. Dominic Academy campus in Lewiston on Friday. “The students were so happy to see these guys,” Kay said of the hockey team visiting the elementary school students. “This just made their day.” (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
-
Varsity Maine
-
Boys' Hockey
-
Boys' Hockey
-
Boys' Hockey
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.