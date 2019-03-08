Have the “time of your life” on March 13 and 16 as the Rangeley Friends of the Arts holds Open Auditions for actors, singers and dancers for their Summer 2019 Production of “Mamma Mia!” All are invited to the auditions will be held on 2 days: Wednesday, March 13, from 5:00-6:30 PM AND Saturday, March 16, from 3:00-4:30 PM at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Production dates are June 28, 29, 30 and July 1. Sunday, June 30 is a 4:00 PM Matinee, all other shows are at 7 PM. This is the full-length Broadway Musical and the RFA’s production will be directed by Sonja Johnson.
Roles range from principal characters with solo songs and many lines to chorus members (singer/dancers) to fill the big production numbers. FMI about the roles and the audition process, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on “Auditions” at the top of the page. TRY SOMETHING NEW!
