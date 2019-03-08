Temperature
Maximum: 48° Date: 2/6
Minimum: -25° Date: 2/27 – 2/28
Average True Temp: 24.71°
Precipitation
Total for month: 2.561″
Greatest: .74″ Date: 2/13
Daily Average: .0915”
Year to Date: 6.673“
Snow
Total: 30.71”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 29”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 37″
Season to Date: 107.05″
Wind
Peak: 44 Date: 2/25/ [email protected] Chick Hill 2/8
Low: 8 Date: 8, 2/4
Average Peak 23 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 2/12
Low: 29. 10 Date: 2/25
Wind Chill
Low: -54 Date: 2/27 [email protected] Chick Hill 2/27
Event Days
Rain: 2
Snow: 14
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 4
Fog: 0
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
-
Uncategorized
Temple voters electing officers Monday
-
Varsity Maine
Bangor’s Fleming, Greely’s DeWolfe win Mr., Miss Maine Basketball awards
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Greely, Old Town/Orono set for Class B title rematch
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: St. Dom’s, Biddeford to clash for Class A state title
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Don’t call it a drought — present-day Saints not focused on the past