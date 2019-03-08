Temperature

Maximum: 48° Date: 2/6

Minimum: -25° Date: 2/27 – 2/28

Average True Temp: 24.71°

Precipitation

Total for month: 2.561″

Greatest: .74″ Date: 2/13

Daily Average: .0915”

Year to Date: 6.673“

Snow

Total: 30.71”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 29”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 37″

Season to Date: 107.05″

Wind

Peak: 44 Date: 2/25/ [email protected] Chick Hill 2/8

Low: 8 Date: 8, 2/4

Average Peak 23 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.25 Date 2/12

Low: 29. 10 Date: 2/25

Wind Chill

Low: -54 Date: 2/27 [email protected] Chick Hill 2/27

Event Days

Rain: 2

Snow: 14

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 4

Fog: 0

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

