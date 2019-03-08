MADRID: A snowshoe on the morning of March 9 from 10:30-noon might be a good way to cure this year’s cabin fever. (Snow date is March 10)

And what a better place to do it than along a short section of the Fly Rod Crosby Trail in Madrid, along the Orbeton Stream, says Ginni Robie, a member of the High Peaks Alliance, which is hosting the trek.

The morning fun is suitable for all levels of experience. Along with your snow shoes and poles, be sure to bring water and sunglasses and to wear warm winter clothes and boots.

Robie has invited everyone back to her home near the trail for refreshments. Let her know you are coming ( [email protected]) or 639-2713.

Directions: From Route 4 in Madrid turn onto the Reeds Mill Road. Cross the small bridge over the Sandy River and continue on the Reeds Mill Road for just over 4.5 miles. Look for a large white house on the left (956 Reeds Mill Road). Meet at the driveway. Park along the road near the house.

For questions contact Brent West ([email protected]) or Betsy Squibb ([email protected]).

