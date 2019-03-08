OXFORD — A co-founder of a Portland-based solar energy company asked selectmen Thursday evening to create a Tax Increment Financing district for a multimillion-dollar project on Route 26.

The district must be approved by selectmen before going to voters.

If it’s not, the project could be delayed at least a year, Nicholas Mazuroski of Dirigo Solar LLC told the board.

The company is in the process of seeking local, state and federal permits to develop an array of solar panels on about 40 acres bordered by Route 26, Number Six Road and the Oxford County Regional Airport.

Dirigo Solar would put some $8 million to $9 million into the project, initially creating 50 or more construction jobs. When the project is finished there would probably be fewer than five full-time permanent jobs.

The company is seeking a tax incentive agreement in line with other such districts in Oxford, Mazuroski said.

The financial implications for Oxford are unknown because the value of the project and how it is assessed are unknown.

The board has asked Town Manager Butch Asselin to look at similar projects that have TIF agreements.

Selectmen expect to continue discussions.

In other matters, Asselin told selectmen that the preliminary projected school budget increase could be as much as 11 percent, which would mean an 8.65 percent increase, or $347,348, for Oxford’s share. The projection does not include the town’s share for a new roof on Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris.

The financial impact may be “unsustainable,” he said.

Asselin said he will attend future meetings of the School Administrative District 17 Budget Committee to stay informed.

The development of the municipal budget for 2019-20 will begin March 27. The town is looking at a 2.64 percent increase.

In other action, selectmen:

Voted to spend up to $50,500 for a street sweeper;

Approved two abatements totaling $728.46, plus $159.60 in costs and interest for properties that had mobile homes that were removed in 2016;

Approved the name Patriot’s Way for a road off Pleasant Street; and

Approved a catering permit for 290 Main LLC. It is for a wedding at the Whitney Farm Estate at 556 East Oxford Road.

