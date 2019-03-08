The Board of Selectmen began Monday evening at 4 p.m. with a joint workshop with the Budget Committee to discuss departments proposed 2019-2020 budgets.

The regularly scheduled meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. after a short break.

The Board unanimously approved the Downtown Revitalization Plan as presented and went on to discuss the Economic Opportunity Committees parking recommendations. The group formed a preliminary parking committee to discuss the plan, problems identified and potential solutions, the result, a $69,500 estimated cost proposal. The proposal would see all diagonal parking spaces downtown converted to parallel spaces and suggested a paved parking area on Town Park property, as well as signage for all parking areas. The parking lot in the Town park would require extensive research, as it has been mentioned in past projects that the impervious surface and lot coverage maximums have been exceeded already.

The Board unanimously authorized several consent items accounts payable warrant numbered thirty-three in the amount of $120,268.20, accounts payable warrant numbered thirty-five in the amount of $14, 334.00 and authorized and expense of $1,500.00 out of the Town Office Reserve for the purchase of a computer for the Treasurer.

Pete Lachapelle, with Waste Management, submitted an email to Town Manager John Madigan expressing his inability to move on the fixed rate increase as proposed at the previous meeting. After discussing the options and the likelihood of not finding a better offer the Board unanimously voted to approve the original five-year contract proposed by Waste Management.

Department Head updates were submitted by the Code Enforcement Officers, who issued 2 building permits, 1 sign permit and conducted 5 building inspections, the Police Chief, and the fire Chief.

Kate Dufour, State and Federal Relations Director sent out an e-bulletin offering an overview of Governor Mills proposed FY 20/21 budgets and where there is potential for the most impact on municipalities. Revenue sharing part H, as proposed, funding for the program will increase from the current $71 million to $89.2 million in FY 2020 and $115.7 million in FY 2021. Funding at the five percent level would increase municipal revenue sharing distributions to $174.4 million and $190.3 million in the first and second years of the biennium, respectively. Funding Homestead program changes, increase municipal aid of the program by more than $5 million a year, which would increase state reimbursement for lost property tax revenue from 62.5 percent to 67 percent. Minimum teacher salary part UU, proposing beginning with the June 30, 2020 school year, the minimum teachers salary would see an increase from $30,000 to $40,000. Several other items were identified, funding for K-12 education, funding county government services and local road assistance program, to name a few. A copy of the email can be obtained at the Town office.

