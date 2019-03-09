The Old Town, Orono and Surrounding Area Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, March 13 at the Old Town Elks Lodge in the downstairs room.
Socializing with coffee and snacks starts about 8:30 a.m. The regular business meeting starts at 11. Table 1 has kitchen duty.
We will have entertainment by the Silver and Gold Gals. We will have a lunch. Members should wear green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
All seniors 55 and over from Old Town, Orono and its surrounding areas are welcome. Come check us out and meet old and new friends. During winter months, if Old Town schools (RSU 34) are closed because of bad weather, seniors will not meet. We will also have a call line for members.
