The Old Town, Orono and Surrounding Area Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, March 13 at the Old Town Elks Lodge in the downstairs room.

Socializing with coffee and snacks starts about 8:30 a.m. The regular business meeting starts at 11. Table 1 has kitchen duty.

We will have entertainment by the Silver and Gold Gals. We will have a lunch. Members should wear green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.