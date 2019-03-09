WAYNE — The Kennebec Land Trust has announced the dates and speakers for its 17th annual conservation lecture series. This year’s program is “Maine Insects: Ecology & Conservation.” The annual March lecture series is modeled after the early New England lyceums that began in 1826 in Massachusetts, which for many years hosted lectures, debates and concerts for public audiences. The trust’s annual Lyceum Lecture Series is supported by Gloria and Lincoln Ladd and this year’s series is sponsored by the Maine Entomological Society. All programs are free and open to the public and are held at the Ladd Recreation Center in Wayne.

“Maine Aquatic Insects: Ecology, habitats and conservation,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Hamish Greig, University of Maine Assistant Professor of Stream Ecology. Greig will speak about the ecology and diversity of aquatic insects, insects of Maine’s lesser known fresh waters, insect conservation, and insects as bio-indicators of water quality.

“Terrestrial Insects: Conservation, ecology and threats,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Charlene Donahue, Maine Forest Service Entomologist, retired; Maine Entomological Society, president. Donahue will provide an overview of the value of insects, the decline of insect species, and how to reduce human impact on insect populations,

“Interactions among plants and insects – the complex web they weave,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Roger Rittmaster, M.D., Maine Master Naturalist. Rittmaster will speak about the co-evolution and diversity of plants and insects in Maine, plant and insect interactions, and the importance of native species maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Spring Lyceum Hikes:

“Life Along a Maine Stream,” 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Reynolds Forest, Sidney. David Courtemanch and Tom Danielson, biologists, will lead a walk to explore aquatic insects. Streams provide an important microhabitat in the landscape. Our trip along Goff Brook will focus on life in and around the water. Bring binoculars and boots.

“Maine Entomological Society (MES) Field Day,” 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Hutchinson Pond, Manchester. Join MES to explore the world of insects. Newcomers and more experienced entomologists alike are invited to come and learn about insect identification in this ecologically diverse conservation area.

For more information contact Kennebec Land Trust, 331 Main St., P.O. Box 261, Winthrop, ME 04364; call 207-377-2848; or visit www.tklt.org.

