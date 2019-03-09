AUBURN — Kristy Ouellette, associate professor in 4-H youth development with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will speak at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7. The event will take place at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Ouellette joined the faculty in 2008. Located in the Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties office in Lisbon Falls, she works with youth in both counties. Her work is focused on bringing high quality youth development programming to young people across the state, with a specific focus on creating access and opportunities for those who have not been traditionally served by the 4-H program. Ouellette grew up in Greene and resides in Litchfield with her husband and two young sons.

Guests are welcome, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant. For more information, contact club President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588, follow on Facebook, or go to www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

