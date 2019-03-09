LEWISTON — The Lewiston High School Class of 1974 will be holding its 45th reunion from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 15 to 17. There will be a tour of the high school and its new athletic facilities at 4 p.m. Friday. A social gathering at Pedro O’Hara’s will follow at 7.

A second opportunity to tour the high school and new upgrades will be held at noon Saturday. The reunion party will be Saturday evening at the Ramada Inn.

The committee has been attempting to locate classmates and update its contact list for the past several months, but there are still many they have been unable to contact.

People they are looking for and for whom they have no information are: Cynthia Beaule, Denis Belisle, Dave Bergeron, Lynn Boisvert, Linda Brochu, Marie Bussiere, Cheryl Carrignan, John Chaloux, Thomas Charette, Stephen Chasse, Rene Cloutier, William Cloutier, Patricia Destefano, Claudette Dion, Irene Dube, Robert Forsyth, Raymond Fortier, Richard Gagnon, Kinda Gautheier, Daniel Geoffroy, Michael Guimond, Edwin Haas, Nelson Haas, Carol Hammond, Audrey Hanna, Diane Ingrosano, Priscilla Johnson, Gary Ketchum, Rachel Keith, Fred Klimek, Daniel Labrie, Denis Lajoie, Daniel Landreville, Debra Leblanc, Paul Lecompte, Karen Leriche, Madeline Levesque, Janet Lindsey, Roger L’Italien, Diane Madore, Norman Marcotte, Richard R. Morin, Debra Morneau, Diane Morse, Paul O’Brien, Gerald Ouellette, Mark Ouellette, Thomas Ouellette, Roy Pelletier, Philip Pepin, Theresa Plourde, Lee Rosin, Roni Rounds, Ann Roy, David Simpson, Richard Sinclair, Pamela Small, Theresa Theberge, Brenda Strout, Debra Turcotte, Vickie Walker, Karen Wood and Thomas Yorke.

Classmates for whom they have some updated information are: Joline Beaudette, Roger Beaudette, Louise Belanger, Diane C. Belanger, Diane Berube, Diane Bilodeau, Michael Biron, Lucien Bisson, Cathy Bouchard, Cathleen Bureau, Raymond Caron, Cathy Carsley, Richard Castonguay, Jacqueline Cloutier, Rita Collett, James Collins, Linda Cyr, Ron Dionne, Elaine Doyon, Richard M. Dube, Bertrand Dugal, John Dumais, Jane Dumont, Nanette Dutcher, Mark Elie, James Frechette, Carol Gastonguay, Denise Giguere, Kenneth Glidden, Jacqueline Gosselin, Diane Gravel, Debra Gunn, Donna Gunn, David Haas, David Hanlon, Rena Kirouac, Joyce Landry, Gary Larochelle, Rachel Lemelin, Linda Lepage, Paul Lessard, Paul Letalien, Nancy Lever, Michael L’Heureux, Robert Lussier, Maurice Madore, Brenda Marcotte, Karen Martin, Dennis McCannell, Steven McCloskey, Michael Meldrum, Robert Mendelson, Diane Moreau, Edward Nadeau, Gary Norton, Cathy Palman, Andre Pelletier, Russell Pelletier, Robert Seguin, Anne St. Denis, Thomas Stowe, Melanie Swift, Marc Therrien, Suzanne Turcotte, Judy Vaillancourt, Debora Belanger, Raynald Charest, Richard N. Dube, Daniel Hamann, Gaylene Lemay, Venise Nadeau, Clair Rivard, Steve Roy, Joel Bryant, Sandy Brochu, Gaston Doyon, Morris Girard, Graham Jagger, Diane Jalbert, Edmund Jalbert, Nancy Jones, Theresa Laberge, Joseph Feely and Jean Boulay.

If anyone has current contact information for any of these members, including addresses, married names, home and cellphone numbers, and/or email addresses, contact Jon Mennealy at 207-375-8105 or email [email protected] The class also has a Facebook page set up where members can find updates and other class information.

