As Fiberight’s Coastal Resources of Maine facility readies to accept its first delivery of waste this month, the Municipal Review Committee is excited to begin a new chapter in regional recycling and waste processing, but sad to announce the close of another. After shepherding the project to opening, longtime Executive Director Greg Lounder has stepped down to explore new career opportunities, effective March 1.

“Twenty-five years of dedicated service will be difficult to replace,” said MRC Board President Chip Reeves, “With his commitment to the MRC’s mission of ensuring affordable, environmentally sound disposal of municipal solid waste in the long-term, Greg has been a staunch advocate of the Fiberight project on MRC’s behalf and we are honored to have had his service.”

According to a press release from the MRC, Lounder worked tirelessly for many years, and he will be sorely missed by many but with the plant coming online next month he felt this was a good time to step down and support a management transition plan. Lounder also has offered to share his institutional knowledge in the future should the need arise.

Lounder, who began his career in municipal solid waste planning 27 years ago, says this has been the most satisfying experience to see the plant be built and open its doors this spring to serve the member communities and the region at large. “Nothing will ever replace the sense of pride and accomplishment I have for the work of the MRC to successfully see this project transition from “back of the napkin” concepts to the first trucks rolling into the advanced recycling and processing facility in a few weeks. It’s been a long journey but I’m confident in the abilities of my counterparts to take it from here and for the MRC to continue its mission,” said Lounder.

