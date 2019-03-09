Nomination papers are now available in Milford for June’s municipal elections.

On the board of selectmen, there are two seats opening up. The terms of Jay Shorette and Charles Weymouth are coming to an end.

On the Milford School Committee, there is one seat available. Ann Goodwin’s term is up.

All terms of office are for three years.

Those wishing to run may pick up nomination papers at the town office during regular business hours. Each person running should have the signatures of at least 25, but no more 100 voters.

Nomination papers must be returned to the town office by no later than 5 p.m. on April 15.

