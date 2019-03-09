PERU – Eldon G. “Donny” Dolloff, 55, passed away peacefully, Tuesday night, at his parent’s home, after battling a rare brain disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob’s Disease (CJD).“Donny” was born the eighth of nine children to Richard and Patricia “Lacroix” Dolloff. He attended Peru and Rumford schools and made a name for himself as a Rumford panther wrestler and football teammate; who achieved many titles wrestling. He had an overall record of 89 wins and 25 losses.After graduating, Donny started his eight-year career as a Hull Technician in the U.S.N. He spent most his time overseas, repairing ships. He enjoyed his spare time with his cousin John, who was stationed with him. Donny married Veronica Cox, in March of 1989; and became a father to her young daughter, Yolanda. They welcomed a baby girl, Yvonne Nodia, in August of 1996. He created a home for his family in Kingsland, Ga., where they reside today. He worked as a Millwright Superintendent for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Often taking trips with them along the East Coast. Donny was known to take action without notice, especially when it came to helping family, often extending a helping hand to those he loved. You could catch him riding his motorcycle, cruising in his boat down the river, or sitting in his favorite restaurant in his free time. Donny loved his children and grandchildren more than they will ever know and adored his family. He will be loved and missed, always.Eldon is survived by his wife, Veronica; daughters, Yvonne Dolloff and Yolanda Curtis; grandchildren, Gavin, Trinity, Sophia, and Aslan, all of Kingsland, Ga; parents, Richard and Patricia Dolloff of Peru; siblings, Margie Hanson, Alan Dolloff, Marylou Wing, Nancy Nemethy, Steve Dolloff, Linda Lilley, Brian Dolloff, and Jeff Dolloff Along and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thanks to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice and his sister, Marylou, who cared for him his last few weeks of life.Donny’s wish, of spending his last days in his childhood home, were fulfilled by the dedication of his family and friends. Thank you to all who stopped in and called to show your support. #DolloffStrongYou are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.A time of sharing and remembering will be held 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at S.G.Thibault Funeral Home, followed by a service honoring Donny’s life at 6 p.m.A spring burial will be announced at a later date and held at the family plot in the Damon Cemetery in Buckfield.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: