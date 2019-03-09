SARASOTA, Fla. – John “Jack” W. Carrier, MD, 91, of Sarasota and St. Petersburg, Fla., died Feb. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family following a brief illness.

He was born in Millinocket, Maine on Nov. 9, 1927, the son of Charles Mosher Carrier and Mary Marcoux Carrier. He was educated in the Millinocket school system, and attended and graduated from Cornell University (1947) and New York Medical College (1951).

Dr. Carrier practiced medicine in Lewiston, Maine. After internship and residency training he was employed as a Radiologist at Central Maine Medical Center from 1957-1989. He served as chairman of the department from 1976-1987, and was a founding member of X-ray Professional Association, the radiology group at the hospital, and was its first president. He was elected a Fellow of the American College of Radiology in 1974.

Jack joined the Nollesemic Lodge, AF&AM, Millinocket, Maine, in 1951. He was a member of Tranquil Lodge #59, AF&AM, Auburn, Maine, since 1960. He was a member of the Scottish and York Rite Masonic Bodies, Lewiston and Auburn; served as Most Wise Master of H.H. Dickey Chapter of Rose Croix in Auburn 1976 and 1977. He received the 33-Degree Scottish Rite, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction in 1988. Dr. Carrier was a member of Kora Temple since 1960 and served as its Potentate in 1990. He was the Regional Deputy Director for Endowments, Wills and Gifts for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Jack also served a Vestryman and Warden of Trinity Episcopal Church, Lewiston, Maine, for a number of years.

Jack was a 20-year resident of Florida, and was married to Peter M. Rutherford, in Ogunquit, Maine.

Dr. Carrier was a devotee of the arts, specifically the opera. He was a patron of the Metropolitan Opera for many years and attended at least 20 operas every season. He was a regular at Florida Studio Theater, Asolo Repertory Theater and the St Pete Opera. One of his proudest accomplishments was seeing three complete Wagner Ring Cycles (with a fourth planned for the spring). He was an avid golfer, tennis player, and gardener. He enjoyed model railroading and woodworking with planes and boats. One of his favorite pursuits was as a volunteer driver for FISH in Florida, where, over the years, he provided courtesy transportation for patients.

He enjoyed many cruises over the years – really too many to count – but his favorites were Trans Atlantic, and out of the way places like Pitcairn Island, Namibia and St. Helena. He did a lot of land touring – Australia, Thailand, China, and Panama (where he had Thanksgiving dinner with the San Blas Indians in a resort with only cold running water.)

He was a founding member of Prime Timers of Sarasota and a member of ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out).

He married Abigail Shinstrom, the mother of his five daughters, on June 10, 1951. She passed away in 1992.

He is survived by his spouse, Peter M. Rutherford, Sarasota, Fla.; five daughters, Susan Roth (Michael), Denville, N.J., Mary Ann Cayer (Kevin), Grass Valley, Calif., Ellen Carrier, Tarpon Springs, Fla., Gail Carrier Vogt (John Vogt), Belgrade, Maine, and Elisabeth Carrier (Roger Hale), Freeport, Maine; stepdaughters, Jessica Rutherford, Gulf Port, Fla., and Meghan Page (Geoffrey), Hinesville, Ga., and longtime family friend Mary Brennan, Windham, Maine; two grandchildren, Alan Cayer, Grass Valley, Calif., and Sarah Dyer (Brian), Auburn, Calif.; one stepgranddaughter, Taisie Bard; and two great-grandchildren, Colby and Madyson Dyer.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Paul B. Carrier, Charles M. Carrier Jr., George F. Carrier; and one sister, Mary Adeline Birchenough.

Jack will be forever remembered as a kind, caring, thoughtful family man, who was loved by many, especially his family.

Memorial Donations in Jack’s memory can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children Endowment Fund, Tampa, Fla.

